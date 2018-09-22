Neighbors react after a mans body is found in a Lancaster County cornfield

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A mans body was found dumped in a Lancaster County corn field on Saturday.

According to police, the call came in around 7:00 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found the body of a 48-year-old man just off the road in a cornfield on Danville pike, between Long and Stoney Lane in Pequea Township.

Neighbors say they’re left in shock that something like this happened in an area they consider a very quiet and safe neighborhood.

“It’s quiet back here, no one really ever comes back here ever so I’m just kind of in shock that something like this happened around here,” said Kyle Geesey, neighbor.

Officials tell FOX43 they believe the man may have been driven to the location and dumped in a hurry.

However, they did note that there was no obvious signs of trauma.

“I was shocked at what happened and why,” said Elias Groff, neighbor. “Our neighborhood is very quiet and mostly all good people that I know of,” he added.

“Just seems like it doesn’t really matter where you live now, it’s kind of sad,” added Geesey.

Investigators are seeking information on any vehicles or persons seen in the area on Friday night or Saturday morning.

Anyone with information should call police at 717-664-1180 or the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office at 717-299-8100. Tips can also be submitted though this CrimeWatch page.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.slcrpd.org.