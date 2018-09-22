× Two adults and one juvenile arrested for attempting to steal firearms

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, York County, PA. — Two adults and one juvenile are in custody after they attempted to burglarize the L.L. Saltzgiver Gun Shop.

A 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested on the scene. They are all from New Windsor, Maryland.

They face charges for felony burglary, criminal conspiracy, firearm offenses, drug offenses, possessing instruments of crime, theft, loitering and prowling and corruption of minors. Additional charges are pending.

On September 19 around 9:50 a.m., authorities say three burglars attempted to steal firearms and other valuables with a crowbar.

An off-duty West Manheim Township officer noticed a suspicious vehicle driving down the road adjacent to the first block of Pumping Station Road and called back-up, the two burglars were arrested.

The third person was arrested while walking down the street.

Authorities found a crow bar, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded sawed off shotgun inside of the car.

WMTPD is working closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).