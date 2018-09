× Viewing Services for local Sprint car driver who died in a crash scheduled for Sept. 25

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25 for Gregory Hodnett.

Hodnett died from injuries sustained during an accident while racing at the BAPS Motor Speedway in Newberry Township, York County on Thursday night.

The viewing services were announced in a social media post by Heffner Racing.

A GoFundMe was also created to help Hodnett’s family. You can find a link here.