LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County – Two people were shot overnight in Lower Windsor Township, York County.

York County Dispatch confirms the shooting happened Sunday around 12:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Winters Road.

Both were injured and taken to York Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Lower Windsor Township Police department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.