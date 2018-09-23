× After sitting out regular season games, Steelers listening to trade offers for star RB Bell

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — After months of showing no desire to deal the disgruntled running back, the Pittsburgh Steelers are listening to trade offers for Le’Veon Bell, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday.

The Steelers found some success at running back in Bell’s absence with the emergence of second-year player James Conner. Through two weeks, Conner has carried the ball 39 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns. He also has ten receptions for 105 yards.

Conner’s success hasn’t translated into wins for the Steelers, however. The team enters its week three game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an 0-1-1 record.

In addition to sitting out regular season games, Bell has made his displeasure with a lack of a new contract clear, through social media.

Bell has three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and 35 rushing touchdowns in five NFL seasons, all with Pittsburgh.

Bell, 26, forfeits over $800,000 for each week he misses.