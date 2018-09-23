Balloon release held to remember 2-year-old Dante Mullinix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- In York, neighbors came out this afternoon for a balloon release to remember the tragic death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix.

The release was set up by "The Movement" and took place outside of United Way.

Mullinix was killed last week in what police suspect was strangulation.

Tyree Bowie, his babysitter at the time of the incident, is charged in his death.

Those who came out to the balloon release want to raise awareness for child abuse, and hope to prevent something like this from happening again.

"Right now, the family is going through a lot, and there's a lot of hatred on Facebook," said Tonya Larry, from "The Movement." "So, instead of everybody being angry about what's going on, we just want him to rest in peace and do a dedication to him so people can be aware of child abuse."

"The Movement" is also planning a march for Dante in York later this week.