Bikers flock to York to celebrate a shared passion for motorcycles

YORK, York County, Pa. -- Bikers from near and far got the chance to get together and celebrate their love of motorcycles.

The 24th annual York Bike Night brought people to Continental Square in York city this evening. The annual event included live music, food tents and of course, motorcycles.

The event still offered something for everyone, even those who aren't typical riders.

The kick-off to York Bike Night was emceed by FOX 43's Lyndsay Barna as people geared up for a good time.

Seven companies sponsored the 24th annual event, including Harley Davidson. They also hosted an open house at their York location this weekend.

The annual Bike Night parade left the expo center at 4:30 p.m., showing off all the newest bikes that will be hitting the road this year. Parade-goers were also invited people to show off their own bikes in the parade, which was a hit for all bike lovers, especially the kids.

There were over 600 riders at the parade.

The event concluded with a street party. And people we spoke with said they can't wait for next year's event.