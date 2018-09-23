× Cloudy and damp start to the last week of September

Cool & cloudy to start the week: The trend of cool, damp, and overcast skies that we saw throughout much of the weekend will likely continue into the start of the week as moisture continues to slide into south-central Pennsylvania courtesy of high pressure to our north providing a cool east flow as it moves away from the New England coast.

Meanwhile, a stalled front to our south will keep the clouds and spotty showers in the forecast into the day Monday. Look for these showers to develop and become more numerous for the day on Monday as they spread northward with up to a half inch of rain. Temperatures Monday will reach near 66 degrees. Precipitation becomes more moderate Monday evening and lasting through midday Tuesday. With the aid of more southerly flow – milder air will work into the area helping nudge our temperatures into the low 70s on Tuesday.

Drier and more pleasant toward week’s end: The airmass remains unsettled Tuesday evening into the day on Wednesday as a cold front approaches with the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. The rain gauges will collect up to 1.0 to 1.5 inches of rain through the first half of the week. After the front passes Wednesday, look for a drier airmass with less humid air to move in for the rest of the week. The weekend ahead is looking great! Dry, sunny, low 70s – perfect to get out and enjoy the first full weekend of Autumn!

Have a great week!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko