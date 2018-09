× Mamma’s Pizza to hold fundraiser for the family of Greg Hodnett

WELLSVILLE, York County – This week Mamma’s pizza is hosting a fundraiser for the family of Greg Hodnett.

Hodnett was killed after crashing during a race on Thursday night at BAPS Speedway in Newberry Township.

The fundraiser will take place at Mamma’s Pizza on Thursday, September 27th. Several drivers will serve as guest waiters during the event.

The shop will donate 100% of the profit to Hodnett’s family.