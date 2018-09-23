Manchester Township says thanks with First Responders Appreciation Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- In York county, neighbors in Manchester Township came out for First Responders Appreciation day.

The event was hosted at the Outdoor Country Club on Detwiler Road. Families brought their kids to check out a police cruiser and helicopter, along with a fire truck, ambulance and local K9 units.

The whole event was organized to show appreciation to first responders and everything they do for us.

"If they've got a badge on, whatever, they all need to be thanked," said Mike Feldblum, the Chairman of the Outdoor County Club. "and I personally thank each and every one of them."

All of the donations collected went to the York Area United Fire and Rescue.