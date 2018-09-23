× One person displaced by fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA – One person is displaced after an early morning fire on Sunday.

The fire broke out at a row home on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Harrisburg, close to 9:20 a.m.

The fire started in the kitchen of a first floor apartment, said Chief Brian Enterline. He says the resident left a pan of oil on the stove and walked away.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

The displaced resident is staying with relatives. No injuries were reported.