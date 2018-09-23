× Second woman accuses Kavanaugh of sexual assault as hearing with Blasey Ford draws near

WASHINGTON D.C. — A second woman has come forward with sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to the New Yorker magazine.

The woman, Deborah Ramirez, was a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale at the time of the incident. According to the New Yorker, Ramirez has requested that the FBI look into the incident, and two democratic senators are currently investigating the claims.

The New Yorker’s report comes in the midst of Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination hearing. It was learned on Saturday, that the first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has agreed to testify in an open hearing on Thursday.

White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec has released a statement to Fox News responding to the claims:

“This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”

Ramirez claims the incident took place between 1983-84, according to the New Yorker. Ramirez says that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party.

Kavanaugh has also responded to the accusations. In a statement to Fox News, he says:

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name–and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building–against these last-minute allegations.”

The allegations have many officials calling for his nomination to be withdrawn. Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Donald Trump, has also said he represents a woman who has claims against Kavanaugh as well.

This is a developing story.