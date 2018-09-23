Thousands celebrate Latin American heritage in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. -- Thousands came out to the Latin American festival in Lancaster today to celebrate Latino heritage.

This year's event marked the sixth time the celebration has been held in Lancaster.

The festival took place in Long's Park from noon until 9 p.m.

It was organized by the Latin American Alliance, but the group's leader, Jaime Zabala, said it was for everyone--regardless of background--to come out and enjoy.

The event featured live music, fun for kids and, of course, Latin American food to enjoy.

"This is an opportunity for me to expose my kids to the greater Spanish-speaking community here in Lancaster, even though it's not our heritage, so-to-speak," said one attendee. "Because they give opportunities for people to see lots of different ways of life and lots of different ways of enjoying oneself."

The event was free to the public.