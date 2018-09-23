Wegman’s Food Markets holds grand opening at its new Lancaster location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. -- Wegman's Food Markets opened a new store in Lancaster this afternoon.

The new grocery store is located on the southwest corner of Harrisburg pike and Route 30. The store is 120,000 square feet.

There are multiple places to eat throughout the store, including an authentic Italian-pizzeria, cafe, and burger joint that serves beer and wine.

Neighbors were happy the new location opened because now they don't have to drive to Harrisburg or even Downington to shop at Wegman's.

"I can't be happier, I love organic foods, that's why I shop at Wegman's," said one customer. "I usually go to the Downington one, but it's great that it's a lot closer for me."

"A lot of people have made some comments today, 'You know, we shop at hunt valley or the Downingtown store. I go to Mechanicsburg,' but they're super excited that they have a Wegman's to call their own. And that's truly how they feel."

Over the past several years, the company received hundreds of requests to build the new Lancaster location.