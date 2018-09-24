× All four area MLB teams officially eliminated from the postseason

Well, it will be an MLB postseason without any of our area’s four teams.

The Baltimore Orioles, the worst team in the league, were out of the postseason chase some time ago, but in the past week, each of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Philadelphia Phillies were knocked out of the chance for a possible postseason appearance.

The Orioles, who currently stand at 45-110, will likely have the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. The team is clearly in rebuilding mode.

Over in Washington, the Nationals are preparing for a critical off season in which OF Bryce Harper is set to become a free agent. His decision to return or leave will dictate the team’s course for the foreseeable future.

Moving up to Pittsburgh, the Pirates were expected to be a rebuilding team this season, but slightly outperformed expectations. With a record sitting near the .500 mark (78-76), the team will look to continue to develop its young players while also adding a few, key veterans to the mix to help the team get back into playoff contention for 2019.

Finally, the Phillies are in a similar position to the Pirates, as the team also outperformed expectations this season. With an identical record (78-76), Philadelphia will also look to continue to develop its young players. However, the difference between the Phillies and Pirates is spending power, and Philadelphia is expected to be a major player in free agency this off season. A signing of Harper or IF Manny Machado could push the Phillies over the top in the National League in 2019.