Dreary, soggy conditions stick around a bit longer

SOGGY TUESDAY: Temperatures remain stagnant throughout the evening. Occasional light showers persist as we stay in the mid-60s. Morning lows in the low-60s and upper-50s dominate with lowered visibility for the morning. Showers take over during the night and off-and-on throughout the day Tuesday. As a result of rain and overcast skies, high temperatures don’t go anywhere on Tuesday. We may near the 70-degree mark, but a lot of places could stay in the upper-60s. Rainfall totals on either side of the one-inch mark are likely with locally higher totals possible. Occasionally heavy rain can’t be ruled out, but light-to-moderate will be the trend.

SEVERE WEATHER WEDNESDAY: There is a low threat of severe weather on Wednesday. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2. Morning cloud cover and drizzle limits our severe threat the longer it sticks around. However, a bit of moisture clearing with mostly cloudy skies could provide an environment conducive to thunderstorm activity in the afternoon thanks to a passing cold front. Highs near 80-degrees but should fall just short. Damaging winds, small hail and flash flooding are the main concern in the mid-to-late afternoon. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer.

DRYING OUT: We get a little bit of dry time starting Thursday, but we don’t gain sunshine right away. Morning lows in the upper-50s and highs in the mid-70s return with mostly cloudy conditions. A stray shower is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning. Most locations stay dry. We see a bit more clearing Friday and into the weekend. Rain chances for the latter half of the weekend continue to flip between model runs, but the latest indicates a low rain threat with temperatures staying in the 70s. Make sure to check online and on-air for the latest up-to-date forecast so we can keep you “Weather Smart!”

