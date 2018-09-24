× Food service provider for Harrisburg School District responds to pictures reportedly showing spoiled food

HARRISBURG — Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), the food service provider for Harrisburg School District, said in a statement dated September 21 that no problems were found in relation to food product quality or preparation at any of the district’s campuses.

The statement follows a PennLive story posted earlier on the 21st that shows photos, reportedly taken at Ben Franklin Elementary School, of boxes of frozen food sitting outside and a tray of spotted hot dogs. The photos first appeared on a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

“Immediately following the post, every district campus was visited, where a cross-functional quality assurance team conducted a careful review of all food inventory, preparation records and serving processes,” SFE’s statement said in part. “No product quality or preparation issues were found on any campus. Further, the inspection team could find no evidence that the food item photo depicted in the post was taken in any Harrisburg School District cafeteria.”

SFE added, “As an extra step of diligence, SFE reached out to Quality Assurance at its food distribution company partners, confirming that no related product quality issues have been identified elsewhere.”

FOX43 has reached out to the city’s Office of Health to see if any violations were found at any schools.