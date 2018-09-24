× Founders of Ben & Jerry’s are creating new ice cream flavors to support progressive candidates — including Jess King

VERMONT — Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, announced Monday they’re teaming up with MoveOn to support seven political candidates they consider to be “the best progressive candidates running for Congress” — including Lancaster County Democrat Jess King.

Cohen and Greenfield said they are creating ice cream flavors that reflect each candidate, and asked for help from the public in naming the flavors.

They will then make about 40 pints of ice cream for each candidate, which will be raffled off to support them.

The candidates other than King named in the announcement are Lauren Underwood in Illinois, Aftab Pureval in Ohio, J.D. Scholten in Iowa, Ammar Campa Najjar in California, Stephany Rose Spaulding in Colorado and James Thompson in Kansas.

King is running for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District seat.

The statement from Cohen and Greenfield appears below: