Harrisburg police seek help in identifying burglary suspects

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused in the burglary of a Market Street mobile phone store Sunday morning.

Harrisburg Police say the incident occurred at a Boost Mobile store on the 1300 block of Market Street at about 1:39 a.m.

According to police, a male suspect entered the store at 1:39 a.m., went to the inventory room and put all but a few phones into a trash bag. He then left the scene. The suspect is described as a bearded man, possibly black or Hispanic, who was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored sweat pants, and black sneakers.

At 6:59 a.m., police say, another suspect entered the store, placed more cellphones in a trash can, and left. The second suspect was a woman, wearing a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt and sweat pants.

The burglary was discovered by employees at 11:30 a.m. and reported to police.

It is unknown at this time if the two suspects were working together, police say.

Anyone with information the suspects or the incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.