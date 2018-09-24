Larry Nassar victims to speak at sexual abuse survivor rally in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG Pa.,-- Sexual abuse survivors, advocates, and a handful of state leaders will join forces Monday night at the capitol in Harrisburg, for a survivor rally.

The sexual abuse survivor rally will begin at 5:45 p.m., at the main capitol steps. Speakers will be sharing their stories of sexual abuse while officials call on the Pennsylvania Legislature to act in defense of the survivors of child sex abuse.

Highlighting two women who will be speaking at the rally-- Rachael Denhollander and Jamie Dantzscher.

Denhollander, an attorney, was the first woman who came forward to expose ex USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, Larry Nassar. Dantzscher, a 2000 Olympic Bronze medalist, and the first of over 350 women who filed a suit against Nassar for sexual abuse.

Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, Governor, Tom Wolf, First Lady Frances Wolf, State senators, and clergy abuse survivors, and CHILD USA founder, Marci Hamilton will also be at the rally Monday night.

They will be expressing their support for several crucial reforms, which will eliminate the criminal statue of limitations on child sexual abuse, extend the civil statue of limitations, specify that civil confidentiality agreements do not cover communications with law enforcement, and strengthen mandatory reporting requirements.

There will be a lighting ceremony at 7:00 p.m., where the capitol will light up blue to show support for sexual abuse survivors.