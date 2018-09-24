× Man to serve 20 years in prison on charges relating to furthering drug trafficking

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Jamar McMillan, age 34, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on September 21, 2018, to 20 years’ imprisonment and four years supervised release by Chief United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for possession with the intent to distribute heroin, PCP, and synthetic marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm as a previously convicted felon and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, McMillan was convicted by a jury in March 2018, following a three-day trial before Chief Judge Conner. The case arose as a result of an arrest of McMillan in August 2015. During his arrest, officers found heroin, PCP and synthetic marijuana on his person, and located a craftsman soft pouch on the driver’s seat of his vehicle, containing a stolen loaded .45 Heckler and Koch pistol, a balaclava face mask and a phone. The face mask and firearm were processed by the PA State Police laboratory and McMillan’s DNA was found on the items.

The case was investigated by the Harrisburg Police Department Vice Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Schinnour prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case was also brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

Source: United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania