Mechanicsburg man accused of having sexual contact with a child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 32-year-old man is accused of having sexual contact with a child, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Warfa Mohamed, of Mechanicsburg, surrendered to police Monday. He has been charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault.

According to police, an investigation into Mohamed’s alleged contact began in January. Police allege that the indecent assault occurred in June 2017 at a residence in Upper Allen Township.

Mohamed waived his preliminary hearing and was committed to Cumberland County Prison where he awaits trial.