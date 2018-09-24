Monday starts the week damp, cool and breezy with more rain returning for the afternoon

COOL, DAMP START TO THE WEEK: A stationary front to our south in combination with an area of high pressure to the northeast are making for a cool, cloudy and damp start to the week. Organized shower activity has fizzled, but a couple light showers still cannot be ruled out this morning. There’s a light breeze out of the east that picks up through the morning. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The east flow strengthens, and this means breezier conditions for the afternoon. More showers move in for the afternoon too, with steadier rain likely by the evening. Temperatures won’t rise too much more, with readings stuck in the 60s. Showers and periods of rain continue through the night. Lows fall into the 50s to lower 60s. It’s a damp start to Tuesday, with plenty of rain and breezy conditions to start the day. Conditions gradually dry through the afternoon, but it’s still quite dreary with some showers. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s depending on dry time during the afternoon. It’s breezy again as well. Rainfall totals through Tuesday could reach 1 to 2 inches for some. We’ll keep an eye out for some minor flooding concerns, especially as the rain chance continue into Wednesday. A cold front crosses through later during the day. After a dry start, showers and some thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. It’s breezy again, and a bit milder, with readings in the middle to upper 70s.

DRIER END TO THE WEEK: The end of the week is much drier, but some small shower chances linger. Wednesday’s front stalls to the south, so we’re going to have to keep an eye on it for more showers. For now, Thursday should be dry, but we can’t rule out the chance for a shower or two. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There’s indication a wave rides along the front and could brings some light showers Thursday night into Friday. A few showers could linger into Friday morning. The afternoon should dry out as long as the front doesn’t pull any tricks. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend doesn’t look bad at all to start! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. Sunday our next cold front crosses through, and this could bring a few light showers to the region. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s depending upon the timing and the coverage of the shower activity.

Have a great Monday!