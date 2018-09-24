× Officer accused in shooting death of neighbor fired by Dallas Police Dept.

DALLAS — Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was fired after an investigation determined she “engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for manslaughter” in the killing of her black neighbor, officials told FOX News.

Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge after she shot and killed Botham Jean earlier this month.

An arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News said Botham allegedly ignored Guyger’s “verbal commands” before she opened fire.