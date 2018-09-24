× Penn State’s Berkey Creamery unveils new ‘White Out’ ice cream flavor

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State fans heading to Happy Valley for Saturday night’s football showdown with Ohio State have another reason to get to campus early — a fitting new flavor at the Berkey Creamery.

The school announced Monday that the Creamery unveiled a new flavor this week: “White Out,” a blend of popcorn-flavored ice cream and white chocolate chips that is now available for scooping at the campus landmark.

The flavor also is available in half-gallon containers and 3-gallon tubs for purchase at the store and online, the school says.

“‘White Out’ has become a huge Penn State Athletics tradition, so it only made sense for us to help promote and complement their efforts,” said Jim Brown, the Creamery’s assistant manager. “We think this new flavor is going to be a touchdown with fans.”

Brown and the Creamery management team challenged their staff to come up with a fresh idea that would pay tribute to the Nittany Lions. After several product and taste tests conducted by student intern Abigail Rule, a food science major from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, “White Out” took home the win.

Penn State’s Berkey Creamery, located on the University Park campus, produces ice cream, cheese, milk, yogurt and sour cream, as well as a variety of other products, such as juices, lemonade and iced teas, all made through the Department of Food Science in the College of Agricultural Sciences.

According to Brown, it is the largest university creamery in the United States, using approximately 5.5 million pounds of milk annually, about two-thirds of which comes from a 225-cow herd at the University’s Dairy Production Research Center.

The Creamery sells approximately 750,000 hand-dipped cones and bowls of ice cream in its store each year and ships its products across the United States via online sales. Its cheese offerings include a variety of cheddar cheeses, cream cheeses and cheddar spreads.