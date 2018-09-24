× Police investigating shooting of teenage girl in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA– Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager.

According to FOX29 Philadelphia, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder in the 1600 block of West Oleny Avenue, shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

The girl reportedly ran to nearby Central High School before being transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

She is listed in stable condition.

Three schools have been placed on lock down in the area, including Central High School, Philadelphia High School for Girls, and Widener Memorial Shcool.