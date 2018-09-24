× Police seek suspect who allegedly fired multiple rounds into a Chambersburg home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect that allegedly fired multiple rounds into a residence occupied with six people.

On September 24, police responded to a shots fired call in the area of the Franklin County Housing Authority in the 200 block of Birch Street in Chambersburg.

Upon arrival, police found seven 9mm shell casings in front of a Birch Street home that had been struck by multiple rounds.

At the time, the residence was occupied by six people, including four children.

According to witnesses, the suspect was wearing dark clothes and fled east on W. Catherine St. in a small, dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on Crime Watch.