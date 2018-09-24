× Reading man facing charges after traffic stop reveals over 300 grams of meth

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed over 300 grams of methamphetamine.

Adam Lawson, 33, is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

On September 23 around 2:20 a.m., police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Long Lane and River Road in East Donegal Township.

Police identified the driver as Lawson, and found that he had an outstanding warrant.

After searching Lawson’s vehicle, police discovered 331 grams of methamphetamine, an unregistered 9mm handgun, assorted drug paraphernalia and over $1,000 in cash.

Police say that a detailed search of the vehicle will be conducted at a later date and time.

If anyone has any further information pertaining to Lawson or a related illicit narcotic activity, you may contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164.