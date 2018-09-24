× Report: Jets reach out to Steelers about possible trade for Le’Veon Bell

NEW YORK — The first suitor for holdout Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has emerged.

The New York Jets have reportedly reached out to the Steelers to express interest in trading for the disgruntled star, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

BREAKING: #Jets reach out to Steelers to express interest in trading for disgruntled All-Pro RB Le’Veon Bell, per sources. NYJ is going big-game hunting again. Story: https://t.co/NlFvFCbEOE pic.twitter.com/evK015oz66 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 24, 2018

Bell, an All-Pro running back, has missed all of training camp and the Steelers’ first two regular-season games in a prolonged contract holdout. He has refused to sign the team’s $14.54 million franchise tag tender, and will be absent from Pittsburgh’s Monday Night Football visit to Tampa Bay tonight.

Considered by many to be the NFL’s premiere dual-threat weapon at running back, Bell has amassed 5,336 rushing yards, 2,660 receiving yards and 42 touchdowns in his five-year career. He is reportedly seeking a new deal that would pay more than $15 million per year.

The Jets haven’t made an official offer for Bell yet, but they clearly believe the reports that surfaced Sunday saying the Steelers would listen to offers.

According to the Daily news, NFL rules prohibit any team trading for Bell to give him a multi-year deal until after the 2018 season, so he would, in effect, be a one-year rental. Logic, of course, would dictate that a team trading for Bell would want to have a behind-the-scenes multi-year agreement in place before pulling the trigger on a trade with Pittsburgh. The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 30.

The Jets have the available cap space now (about $17 million) and next season (a projected $90-plus million) to land and keep Bell beyond 2018, the Daily News says.