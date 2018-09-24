× Steelton man charged in March overdose death of Mechanicsburg man

MECHANICSBURG — A Steelton man has been charged with supplying drugs to a Mechanicsburg man who died of an overdose in March.

Juan Diaz, 34, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and other drug-related offenses, according to Mechanicsburg Borough Police. He is currently incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing. Bail is set at $125,000.

According to police, a male victim was found dead in an apartment on the first block of South York Street in Mechanicsburg on March 3. Police recovered heroin and related paraphernalia from the scene. Over the course of the investigation, police say, it was determined that the victim died of a fantanyl overdose, and that the drugs were provided by Diaz.

Diaz was charged and arraigned on criminal charges on Sept. 13.