The Philadelphia Flyers introduced their new mascot today, and Twitter is aghast

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled a new mascot today, and the Twitterverse recoiled in horror.

Monday morning, the team introduced Gritty, a bearded … thing … that is apparently going to skate around giving young fans nightmares, if the reaction from Twitter is any indication.

First, heeeerrrrrreeee’s Gritty…

Join us in welcoming the newest member of the #Flyers Family, @GrittyNHL!! Learn more about Gritty: https://t.co/eQRwTtD54w pic.twitter.com/njHQO1824b — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2018

The Flyers tried to explain just what, exactly, Gritty is on their website.

His father was a “bully,” so naturally he has some of those tendencies – talented but feisty, a fierce competitor, known for his agility given his size. He’s loyal but mischievous; the ultimate Flyers fan who loves the orange and black, but is unwelcoming to anyone who opposes his team. Legend has it he earned the name “Gritty” for possessing an attitude so similar to the team he follows. He claims that he’s been around for a lot longer than we know it, and recent construction at the Wells Fargo Center disturbed his secret hideout forcing him to show his face publicly for the first time. He has some oddities that are both humorous and strange. A number of times he’s been caught eating snow straight from the Zamboni machine, and unbeknown to most, his love of hot dogs has been inflating the Flyers Dollar Dog Night consumption totals for years. That being said, there’s no denying that he’s one of our own.

The reaction on Twitter was swift and severe.

If this thing tries to touch me, I’m launching a beer at its head — TJ Schirmer (@tjschirmer15) September 24, 2018

So an orange homeless Phillie phanatic with goofy eyes? — markelle fultz revenge tour (@TheProcess10) September 24, 2018

Kill it before it lays eggs — Les Boys (@littyNHLtalk) September 24, 2018

can't wait to see this at games, i don't like sleep anyway. pic.twitter.com/X0MZ6DJ3wN — ej (@ejaguado) September 24, 2018

Some astute fans pointed out that Gritty bears a certain resemblance to current Flyers star Jakob Voracek and former standout Scott Hartnell.

Gritty is the lovechild of Jake Voracek and Scott Hartnell. — Kyle McNulty (@mcnultyk9) September 24, 2018

Good luck, Gritty.

You’re going to need it.