Two Central PA residents have died of West Nile Virus this year, state Dept. of Health says

HARRISBURG — Two Central Pennsylvania residents have died due to symptoms related to the West Nile Virus this year, according to the state Department of Health.

One death was in Lancaster County, the Department of Health says. Harlan H. Hoover, 81, of Gordonville, died on September 17 after contracting the virus.

The other death was in Lebanon County, the Department of Health says.

There have been 33 total human cases of West Nile Virus recorded in the state this year, according to the Department of Health.

The breakdown by county: