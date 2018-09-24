× Two men facing drug delivery resulting in death charges, one still wanted

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing drug delivery resulting in death charges for in connection to a woman’s death earlier this year.

Stanford Gilbert, 50, and Dustin Gilbert, 27, are facing drug delivery resulting in death, abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

On March 9 around 2:30 p.m., police were serving a warrant at a residence in the 600 block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown Borough.

While taking the subject of the warrant into custody, police found a 54-year-old woman deceased in the living room of the residence.

Additionally, police also found two men inside the apartment in possession of a synthetic drug, along with additional amounts of the drug in various areas of the apartment.

While investigating the woman’s death, police learned that she died of a drug overdose.

On September 21, Dustin Gilbert was taken into custody and arraigned before bail was denied and he was placed in Lancaster County Prison.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stanford Gilbert.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Elizabethtown Police Department at 717-367-6540.