Two people taken to hospital with 'minor injuries' after tractor-trailer strikes rear of Ford F-150, police say

READING TWP., Adams County — Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash Monday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say a tractor-trailer struck the rear of a Ford F-150 on East Berlin Road as the pickup truck attempted to make a left turn onto Markle Run Road.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, police add.