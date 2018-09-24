UPS: Seasonal employees needed to support anticipated increase in package volume
HARRISBURG — UPS is hiring!
The company announced Monday that it expects to hire nearly 1,100 seasonal employees across four locations in the Harrisburg area:
- Harrisburg Hub – 1821 South 19th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104
- Carlisle Hub – 1 Ames Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015
- Middletown Hub – 298 Airport Drive, Middletown, PA 17057
- Middletown Gateway – 100 Airport Drive, Middletown, PA 17057
The full- and part-time seasonal positions include primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers:
- 790 package handlers
- 180 driver-helpers
- 63 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers
- 56 part-time supervisors
“Every year, we deliver the holidays for millions of customers,” said Jim Barber, chief operating officer. “In order to make that happen, we also deliver thousands of great seasonal jobs at our facilities across the country.”
Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour, the company states. Pay for part-time supervisors starts at $18.45 an hour. Pay for package handlers starts at $14.00 per hour and $10.35 for driver-helpers.
UPS notes that permanent and part-time jobs include healthcare and retirement benefits.
To apply for the holiday season opportunities, click here.