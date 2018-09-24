× UPS: Seasonal employees needed to support anticipated increase in package volume

HARRISBURG — UPS is hiring!

The company announced Monday that it expects to hire nearly 1,100 seasonal employees across four locations in the Harrisburg area:

Harrisburg Hub – 1821 South 19th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104

Carlisle Hub – 1 Ames Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015

Middletown Hub – 298 Airport Drive, Middletown, PA 17057

Middletown Gateway – 100 Airport Drive, Middletown, PA 17057

The full- and part-time seasonal positions include primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers:

790 package handlers

180 driver-helpers

63 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers

56 part-time supervisors

“Every year, we deliver the holidays for millions of customers,” said Jim Barber, chief operating officer. “In order to make that happen, we also deliver thousands of great seasonal jobs at our facilities across the country.”

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour, the company states. Pay for part-time supervisors starts at $18.45 an hour. Pay for package handlers starts at $14.00 per hour and $10.35 for driver-helpers.

UPS notes that permanent and part-time jobs include healthcare and retirement benefits.

To apply for the holiday season opportunities, click here.