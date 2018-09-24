Viewing and Services scheduled for local Sprint car driver, fundraiser to be held for family of Greg Hodnett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 3-8PM for Gregory Hodnett. A service will follow on Wednesday at 10:30AM.

Both the viewing and service are open to the public and will be held at the Grace Fellowship Church located at 1405 Seven Valleys Road in York.

Hodnett died from injuries sustained during an accident while racing at the BAPS Motor Speedway in Newberry Township, York County on Thursday night.

Officials say the 49-year-old lost control of his car in his first turn of the race – and hit a wall.

Multiple fundraisers are also being held to help support the Hodnett family.

On Thursday night members of the racing community will serve as guest waiters at Mamma’s pizza in Wellsville. 100% of the sales from the day will go to the Hodnett family.

There is also an online GoFundMe fundraiser you can donate to with a goal of raising $50,000 thousand dollars for the Hodnett family.