York man accused of committing healthcare fraud, receiving more than $50,000 in fraudulent benefits

HARRISBURG — A 68-year-old York man was indicted recently by a federal grand jury on one count of healthcare fraud and six counts of making false statements in healthcare matters, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Nagy Mohamed Abdelhamed is accused of applying for Medicaid and SNAP benefits with the York County Assistance Office in 2014, even though he owned a four-bedroom home, a gas station business, and a 2008 Mercedes Benz E350 automobile, and had approximately $58,500 in eight different bank accounts, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said.

Abdelhamed also received $1,124 per month in Social Security Disability benefits, Freed said.

The Indictment further alleges that on August 22, 2014, Abdelhamed sold his gas station for $172,883 and deposited $87,016 of the sales proceeds into a bank account. He did not notify the York County Assistance Office of the sale or his receipt of the sales proceeds, Freed said.

According to the Indictment, Abdelhamed continued to receive Medicaid and SNAP benefits into 2018 and as a result, fraudulently obtained approximately $29,337 in benefits, including approximately $20,338 in Medicaid benefits.

The case was investigated by the Harrisburg Offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Assistant U. S. Attorney Kim Douglas Daniel is prosecuting the case.