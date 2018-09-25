$20,000 reward being offered for Civil War era guns stolen in 2016 from National Civil War Museum

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A $20,000 reward is being offered for a Civil War rifle that was stolen along with two revolvers from the National Civil War Museum.

The 1860 Henry repeating rifle was stolen in a 2016 burglary from the Education gallery at the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg.

The rifle, along with two Civil War Colt revolvers, were on display and between 5:30 p.m. on February 13 and 8:30 a.m. on February 14, an unknown suspect used a sledge hammer to break a window and gain entry to the building.

The hammer was then used to shatter the cases containing the rifle and revolvers.

The rifle had an engraving of Simon Cameron’s name. He was the Secretary of War for President Abraham Lincoln.

At one point, all three guns had been presented to Cameron, and were on loan to the museum.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of the rifle, you’re asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900, or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.