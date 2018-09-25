‘Ask Evan’: “Do people diagnosed with cognitive issues lose their licenses?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Jenny B. in Lancaster County. She asks, "In Pennsylvania, do people that are diagnosed with early stages of dementia or Alzheimer's lose their driver's license? If they do, is there some kind of testing that the state does to be sure it is necessary to revoke one's license?

Jenny, here's what the folks at PennDOT have to say about it. If a police officer would come into contact with a motorist that they feel may have cognitive issues, there are 2 forms they complete and send to PennDOT. It has some basic questions to ask to help make a determination. PennDOT has a medical board that reviews things before a determination about suspension is made.

First the motorist gets a letter from PennDOT and then they are required to take it to their doctor. The motorist's doctor will have to fill out a form that attests to their physical ability to drive. Also, doctors are in fact mandatory reporters who are supposed to alert PennDOT of issues that may require a license revocation. Family, friends and neighbors are also able to report someone if they think they should not be driving by sending a letter to PennDOT's medical division. They need to include their name and contact info. Unless the motorist decides to go to court, the name remains anonymous.

