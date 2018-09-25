Celebrating 100 years of the Ephrata Fair

LANCASTER COUNTY -- Kick off your 100th Ephrata Fair experience with a grand opening you’ll forever remember! Community members are invited to celebrate the fair at the Opening Night Community Celebration happening at 6:30PM.
Due to the rain the Opening Night Community Celebration will be moved indoors to the Ephrata High School Auditorium. Information about other event locations can be found on the Ephrata Fair website and Facebook page.
The celebration tonight will include a performance from southern rock band Mountain Road, a laser light show, free ice cream
and much more.
- Welcome
- Pledge of Allegiance
- National Anthem
- Opening remarks by dignitaries
- Mountain Road rocks the park
- Time Capsule
- More Mountain Road music—set to a spectacular laser light show!
- Closing remarks
The Ephrata Fair has been a significant part of local history for 100 years. The annual street fair started as a one-day celebration recognizing World War I veterans. These events generated revenues for the purchase of the town’s community park and has grown to a 5 day celebration instead with agriculture and a parade.
A list of events happening this week at the 100th Ephrata Fair can be found here.