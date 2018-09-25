Celebrating 100 years of the Ephrata Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- Kick off your 100th Ephrata Fair experience with a grand opening you’ll forever remember! Community members are invited to celebrate the fair at the Opening Night Community Celebration happening at 6:30PM.

Due to the rain the Opening Night Community Celebration will be moved indoors to the Ephrata High School Auditorium. Information about other event locations can be found on the Ephrata Fair website and Facebook page.

The celebration tonight will include a performance from southern rock band Mountain Road, a laser light show, free ice cream

and much more.

Welcome

Pledge of Allegiance

National Anthem

Opening remarks by dignitaries

Mountain Road rocks the park

Time Capsule

More Mountain Road music— set to a spectacular laser light show!

Closing remarks

The Ephrata Fair has been a significant part of local history for 100 years. The annual street fair started as a one-day celebration recognizing World War I veterans. These events generated revenues for the purchase of the town’s community park and has grown to a 5 day celebration instead with agriculture and a parade.

A list of events happening this week at the 100th Ephrata Fair can be found here.