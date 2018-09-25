× Dad charged in death of infant son allegedly left boy in bath to play video games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama father has been charged in the death of his infant son after he allegedly left the boy in a bathtub while playing video games Sunday night.

Cordarius Cotton, 23, has been charged with reckless manslaughter after Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say he left 5-month-old Dezmend Cotton alone for more than an hour, according to The Birmingham News.

A 911 dispatcher gave CPR instructions over the phone to someone at the home, according to the paper. Paramedics took over upon arriving at the scene, but they weren’t able to resuscitate Dezmend. The boy was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Children’s of Alabama.

“I can’t imagine how hard this is going to be on that child’s family,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian said in a press release, according to WIAT. “This will be heart wrenching for all involved. God be with them.”

Two other children who live at the home are now reportedly in the care of a grandmother.

Cotton is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.