Deadline for registering to vote is October 9; Cumberland County residents issued guidelines

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The deadline for registering to vote in the November General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 9. Cumberland County residents can register to vote or make changes to their registration at the Bureau of Elections, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, or by mail and online.

Residents who need to use an absentee ballot must apply by Tuesday, Oct. 30. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Bureau of Elections by Friday, Nov. 2.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The ballot will include statewide races for U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania Governor and Lieutenant Governor, along with candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, the State House and the State Senate’s 30th District.

“The turnout for the last midterm election in 2014 was 50.2 percent, and I expect we’ll see something similar this year,” said Bethany Salzarulo, director of elections and voter registration.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots and trains polling staff. The office is committed to providing clear and transparent voter services to Cumberland County residents.

In addition, the Bureau of Elections website, www.ccpa.net/elections contains polling place locations, links to a variety of forms, frequently asked questions and other information.

For more information, contact the Bureau of Elections, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 717.240.6385 or 888.697.0371, ext. 6385, or bureauofelections@ccpa.net.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Bureau of Elections