Hearing held on Harrisburg’s Act 47 status

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The city of Harrisburg is about three months away from losing its taxing authority as Act 47 is set to expire after five years. Tuesday morning, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse asked lawmakers on the House Finance, Local Government and Urban Affairs Committees to pass House Bill 2557 that would allow the city to exit Act 47 but keep some of its taxing authority.

"It simply keeps the status quo," said Mayor Papenfuse. "And it avoids the tax hikes that would be bad for the region."

HB 2557's prime sponsor is Rep. Greg Rothman. On top of allowing the city to leave Act 47 but maintain some of its taxing authority, the bill would lower the local service tax, allow the city to exit distressed status and would prohibit a commuter tax. Without the bill's passage and the city having to leave Act 47, there would be a threat of a 100 percent property tax increase and the enactment of a commuter tax.

"We can't tax our way to prosperity," said Rep. Rothman, (r) Cumberland County. "I believe you don't have to raise tax rates. You lower tax rates, you create more investment and that will grow our way out of the current situation."

Lawmakers are open to helping Harrisburg but have raised some concerns including giving the city special treatment with the passage of HB 2557 along with just lifting the oversight but allowing the city to keep the same taxing base.

"I think there has to be some oversight," said Rep. Thomas Mehaffie, (r) Dauphin County. "I think if you are going to allow them to tax the way they've been allowed to the last five years, we have to make sure that's proper and that it's being done correctly. Other than that we don't want to see the city fail."

Mayor Papenfuse plans to continue to work with lawmakers and is confident HB 2557 will be passed by the end of the session.