Investigators identify Derry Township woman who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in her home

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a 63-year-old woman who died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning on September 17 in Derry Township.

Marguerite Gattens died after accidentally leaving her car running in the garage, allowing carbon monoxide gas to fill her residence on the first block of Carousel Avenue, investigators determined.

Investigators believe Gattens may have realized there was an odor inside the home, and attempted to ventilate the upstairs rooms by turning on exhaust fans in the adjacent bathroom, but she was overtaken by the poisonous gas.

There were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home, investigators say.