Lancaster City Council to vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- Voting to lower the penalties for anyone in possession with a small amount of marijuana, is on the Lancaster City Council's agenda, this Tuesday.

Right now if you are in possession of an ounce or less of marijuana in Pennsylvania, you could face a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The first draft of the proposal would change that, giving someone caught with an ounce or less only a $75 citation. The city council says however, if you were to get more than two citations you could face misdemeanor charges.

Representatives from the city council say this decision is not a push to legalize marijuana. They say the goal is to keep people out of the criminal justice system, and to avoid a small mistake ending up permanent on your record.

