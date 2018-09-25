× Lions-Buckeyes coverage from FOX43 and Keystone Sports Network

It’s the big one, #4 Ohio State at #9 Penn State on Saturday Night at Beaver Stadium. The top two scoring offenses in the country go head to head in Happy Valley. FOX43 and the Keystone Sports Network have in-depth coverage of the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes. FOX43 was invited to be on the KSN radio shows and podcasts this week to talk Penn State football. Here are the links to the shows:

http://www.keystonesportsnetwork.com/psu-illinois-recap/

http://www.keystonesportsnetwork.com/psu-illinois-recap-pt-2/

http://www.keystonesportsnetwork.com/big-ten-roundup-4/

http://www.keystonesportsnetwork.com/ask-greg-sean-clifford-offensive-wrinkles-psu-osu/

In addition, KSN analyst Greg Pickel talked with FOX43 on camera to discuss the epic matchup. According to Pickel, this is another golden opportunity for Coach Franklin and the Nittany Lions to push themselves into the championship conversation.