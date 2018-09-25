× Macadamia Nut products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut products produced at their Kea’au facility have been recalled, due to possible E. coli contamination. Detection of E. coli was found in the well water and distribution system supplying the facility in Kea’au.

All retailers selling Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut products received after September 6th and through September 21, are asked to remove them from shelves due to the hazard potential.

“There is clear evidence that food produced at the Kea‘au facility may be contaminated and consumers may be at risk,” said Peter Oshiro, Sanitation Branch chief. “The Department of Health is working with the facility to ensure the safety of their drinking water and food production.”

Before operations resume, the DOH is working with the company to ensure their facility is cleared, and their drinking water is safe. Until then, the Mauna Loa Kea’au facility will remain closed.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.

If you have any questions, please call 1(844) 344-5444, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm HST. This is a toll-free number.