Man accused of attempting to grab officer’s Taser while resisting arrest

YORK COUNTY — A Glen Rock man allegedly attempted to grab an officer’s Taser Tuesday after police responded to a report of an individual attempting to gain access to an apartment from a fire escape, according to a criminal complaint.

Edwin Bulum-Caal, 21, is charged with criminal trespass, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Police were called to an apartment on Hanover Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. A woman and her two daughters told police that a man — later identified as Bulum-Caal — who lived on the first floor attempted to open the fire escape door to their apartment, the criminal complaint says. They added that he also placed his whole body against the door, attempting to force it open, and at one point, all three of the victims were attempting to the hold the door shut, the criminal complaint adds. Bulum-Caal eventually left the area.

While police began to search the area, an officer heard screaming coming from the apartment. According to the criminal complaint, the officer went to the rear of the apartment and observed Bulum-Caal on the fire escape. The man obeyed the officer’s verbal instructions to come down the fire escape but refused to comply with further commands.

Because of this, the officer took Bulum-Caal to the ground to arrest him, but he continued to resist.

“After the defendant continued to physically resist, I deployed my Taser,” the officer wrote in the criminal complaint. “During this, the defendant grabbed by taser attempting to gain control of it.”

Shortly after, the officer was able to subdue Bulum-Caal and force him into handcuffs. During this encounter, the defendant smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, the criminal complaint states.

While being transported to Central Booking, Bulum-Caal allegedly kicked the rear came of the patrol vehicle and cursed at the officer.

He was arraigned and placed in York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.