Man sentenced to up to 70 years in prison for attempted rape of Franklin & Marshall student

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A repeat sexual offender with a decades-long history of violent crime is set to serve up to 70 years in prison for the attempted rape of a college student.

Anthony Rutter, 48, pleaded guilty Monday in Lancaster County Court to attempted rape and other related counts in connection to the February on-campus attack at Franklin & Marshall College. That attack occurred just hours after Rutter was paroled from state prison.

The victim, a 19-year-old freshman, fought back and drew attention to the attack, causing Rutter to flee the dorm.

Now, Rutter will serve 35-70 years in prison, according to a plea agreement.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said that Rutter has spent about 2½ years outside of prison since 1994. In those decades, Haverstick explained, it has been a cycle of committing crimes, serving full prison terms, then committing new crimes upon release.

This sentence will stop that “revolving door,” according to Haverstick.

Rutter’s previous convictions include multiple indecent assaults, attempted rape, stalking, and aggravated assault.

Now, he will serve time.

