Missing marsupial in York County: Felton resident spotted a wayward wallaby in her yard

FELTON, York County — According to one Felton resident, there is a missing marsupial on the loose in York County.

Kala Cunningham posted video on Facebook Monday night after spotting what she called a baby kangaroo on the loose on the 13000 block of Wise Road. The marsupial was seen hopping around a piece of farm equipment in Cunningham’s yard, she said.

Cunningham told FOX43 she was contacted by the owner of a Felton-area petting zoo, who told her the animal is a 3-year-old wallaby named Rocko, who escaped during the recent flooding. The farm managers have been trying to capture the wayward wallaby ever since.

Rocko has been staying in the general area, but so far has eluded capture. Rocko is not a social animal and will run when approached, the farm’s owners said.

The owners of the farm would not comment when contacted by FOX43.

Rocko apparently likes popcorn and chips, Cunningham wrote on Facebook.

Here’s video of Rocko, shot by Cunningham and posted Monday night: